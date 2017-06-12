Hydro-Quebec Montreal headquarters named after ex-premier Jean Lesage

MONTREAL - Hydro-Quebec is naming its Montreal headquarters after former Liberal premier Jean Lesage, even though Rene Levesque is widely credited with completing the nationalization of Quebec's electricity industry.

Levesque served as natural resources minister under Lesage in the 1960s.

Levesque left the Liberals in 1967 and went on to co-found the Parti Quebecois, which he led to power in 1976.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard told reporters today partisan politics did not play a role in the decision to rename the building after Lesage instead of Levesque.

A Hydro-Quebec spokesman says a bust of Levesque that is prominently displayed outside the building will remain.