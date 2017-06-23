Info reforms would put Canada 46th among countries, just behind Peru: centre

OTTAWA - Even once reforms proposed by the Trudeau government were in place, Canada would only sit 46th on a list of global freedom-of-information rankings — sandwiched between Peru and Bulgaria.

The Halifax-based Centre for Law and Democracy says the planned changes to the Access to Information Act tabled this week would add just two points to Canada's overall score for its legal framework on the right to information.

The new score — 92 points out of a possible 150 — would bump Canada up three places on the country listings, from its current ranking of 49th in the world.

The non-profit centre says Canadians deserve better after waiting a full generation for reforms to the access law.

It says the bill does nothing to narrow or close exceptions in the law that allow federal agencies to withhold information from release.

The bill also backpedals on a campaign promise to fully apply the Access to Information Act to ministerial offices.

