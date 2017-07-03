Initial findings from necropsies suggest blunt trauma for two whales in die-off

NORWAY, P.E.I. - Marine mammal experts have released their initial findings after hauling three of the six North Atlantic right whales found dead in Canada's eastern waters to the shore for post-mortem examinations.

The Marine Animal Response Society says preliminary observations suggest that two of the endangered animals suffered blunt trauma, but it's too early to rule out other underlying problems.

The group says a third whale suffered from "chronic entanglement," and all of the carcasses were in an advanced state of decomposition.

It says experts will continue analyzing the results and are set to release a final report within the next two months.

The society says more than 40 people were involved in the animal autopsies conducted in Norway, a tiny hamlet near P.E.I.'s northwestern tip.

It says the "unprecedented die-off" of six North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last month represents about one per cent of the estimated 525 endangered animals now in existence.