Interac says its e-Transfer service will be back online later today

TORONTO - Interac says its e-Transfer service will likely come back online Saturday after experiencing intermittent issues since Thursday evening.

The company took the service offline to address an "internal technical issue'' that has seen service disruptions for a number of customers trying to transfer money online.

Interac first announced the problem Thursday evening via Twitter, saying the service was unavailable and that teams were working to resolve the issue.

Interac announced about an hour later that the service had been restored, but then followed up with another tweet several hours after, saying that it was continuing to experience an issue.

The next day, the company said the service was operating but was experiencing "intermittent issues.''

In a statement Saturday, Interac says although the service remains offline, any transfers currently in transit are secure and will be processed when the system is back online.

The company says no other services, including Debit, Flash, Online or Cash, have been affected.

Several customers have taken to Twitter in search of answers, with some saying they couldn't pay their rent for the next month.

"After significant progress made overnight in addressing the internal technical issue affecting the Interac e-Transfer service, we anticipate that we'll be able to bring the service back online later today," Interac said in a statement Saturday. "Our top priority is making the Interac e-Transfer service fully operational and stable as quickly as possible."