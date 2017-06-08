June 8, 2017

Brandon
15° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Iogo yogurt products recalled due to risk of containing plastic pieces

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/8/2017 11:23 PM

OTTAWA - Ultima Foods is recalling seven Iogo yogurt products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

The company says the affected items have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

The recalled products include six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt.

They also include one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.

Ultima triggered the recall and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now investigating.

The CFIA says the investigation may result in more recalls.

The agency says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of the yogurt.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store