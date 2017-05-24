Judge urged to accept RCMP class action deal; says women can begin healing

TORONTO - A Federal Court judge is being urged to accept settlement of a class-action harassment suit against the RCMP.
A lawyer for one of plaintiffs says settlement will allow healing to begin.
The suit was filed by all current and former female employees of the RCMP.
The RCMP is not opposing the proposed deal.
The federal government has already set aside $100 million to pay claims.
The exact number of claimants has yet to be seen, but lawyers expect it to number in the thousands.
