Judges not the only ones who need training in sexual assault law: committee

OTTAWA - The status of women committee says judges are not the only ones who need more training in sexual assault law and how to deal with victims.

MPs on the committee want Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to ask the provinces and territories to consider more education for everyone in criminal justice, including police, lawyers and judges at all levels.

In a letter to the minister, the MPs say the idea comes from witnesses who testified during hearings about a bill tabled by Conservative MP Rona Ambrose that would require federally appointed judges to receive training.

The bill would require either recorded or written decisions in sexual assault cases, but the committee is asking Wilson-Raybould to "strongly encourage" her provincial and territorial counterparts to post the transcripts of all sexual assault case proceedings online in searchable databases.

Ambrose, meanwhile, is worried her bill, which passed the House of Commons with unanimous support, won't make it through the Senate before the summer break.

Ambrose, who is leaving federal politics now that her time as interim Conservative leader is over, is urging senators to put politics aside and pass it.