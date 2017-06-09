Judicial recounts set for three Nova Scotia ridings following tight races

HALIFAX - Judicial recounts are set to begin today in two ridings that produced tight races in last month's Nova Scotia election.
The Tories requested recounts in Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank where candidate Dan McNaughton lost to Liberal Bill Horne by 66 votes, and in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie where candidate Rob Wolf lost by 71 votes to Liberal Lloyd Hines.
Two judges are scheduled to begin those recounts today at the Halifax courthouse.
A recount will be done Monday in the riding of Chester-St. Margaret's where Denise Peterson-Rafuse lost by 90 votes to Liberal Hugh MacKay.
However, the Liberals are not seeking a recount in the closest riding of all — Cape Breton-Richmond — where veteran cabinet minister Michel Samson lost by 21 votes to Progressive Conservative Alana Paon.
The Liberals were returned to power with a slim majority in the provincial vote on May 30.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.