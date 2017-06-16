Jury deliberations continue in Halifax murder trial of medical student

HALIFAX - Jury deliberations continue today in the trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson, accused of killing a physics student during a drug deal as part of a plan to alleviate his debt.

Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

William Sandeson's defence team, Brad Sarson, right, and Eugene Tan attend court as jurors deliberate in the murder trial of Sandeson at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, June 16, 2017. andeson is charged in the death of Taylor Samson, a 22-year-old Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Josh Arnold gave jurors his final instructions before deliberations began at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deliberations wrapped up shortly after 6 p.m., and then resumed at 9:30 this morning.

Arnold told the jury there are four possible verdicts in the case: Sandeson could be found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or he could be found not guilty.

He told jury members their verdict must be unanimous, although they do not have to arrive at a conclusion in the same way.

The trial heard Samson went to Sandeson's apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana for $40,000.