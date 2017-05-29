Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Justin Cox, former Saskatchewan Roughrider, found not guilty of assault

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 6:44 PM | Comments: 0

REGINA - A former CFL Saskatchewan Roughrider player has been found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm.

Justin Cox was charged on April 18 after police were called to a Regina home.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was found with injuries consistent with a physical attack.

The judge told the Crown on Monday there was no evidence to support the charge after hearing from five Crown witnesses.

The Riders released Cox when the assault charge became public and the CFL also said he would no longer be allowed to play with any team in the league.

Cox said outside court he hopes to resume his career with the Roughriders.

