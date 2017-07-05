Kelly Ripa vacations in 'beautiful, pristine, unspoiled' Vancouver

NEW YORK - American talk show host Kelly Ripa spent most of her opening segment Wednesday extolling the virtues of Vancouver and British Columbia.

Ripa has returned to New York after spending several days in B.C., last week.

During her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," she called the Vancouver area "beautiful, pristine and unspoiled."

Ripa said she and her children "climbed every mountain" and referred to her experience as "vacation porn."

She and her three kids were visiting her husband Mark Consuelos while he is in Vancouver filming episodes of the TV show "Riverdale." (News1130)