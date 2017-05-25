Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Kinder Morgan announces final investment decision on Trans Mountain pipeline

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 6:24 PM | Comments: 0

VANCOUVER - Kinder Morgan says it will proceed with the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as long as it secures satisfactory financing for the project through its initial public offering.

The Texas-based company, in conjunction with its indirect subsidiary Kinder Morgan Canada, announced on Thursday its final investment decision on the project, which is conditional on the successful completion of the IPO.

The company has offered 102.9 million shares at a price of $17 per share in an effort to raise $1.75 billion, and the public offering is set to close May 31.

Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson says in a statement the execution planning is complete, approvals are in hand and the company is now ready to commence construction this fall.

The statement says "the political climate was not ideal," but the process is proceeding at this time because the project's financing contingency period, as specified in shipper agreements, concludes at the end of May.

British Columbia's recent election has left the anti-pipeline Greens holding the balance of power in a minority government, raising concerns that the party will use its influence to persuade the ruling party to take measures to block the project.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media