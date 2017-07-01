Large parade and small protest mark Canada's 150th birthday in Montreal

MONTREAL - A colourful parade and a small protest are among the ways Canada's 150th birthday was marked in Montreal.

The parade route was lined with thousands of spectators on Saturday, many carrying umbrellas and waving red-and-white flags as they cheered groups of dancers who went whirling by.

Police hold back demonstraters during a protest in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

But in another part of town, a handful of protesters marched through the city's Old Port to denounce what they call Canada's colonialist and racist policies.

About 20 people dressed in black threw coloured leaflets and chanted slogans as they made their way through one of the city's most crowded tourist areas, closely monitored by dozens of uniformed police officers.

In a speech, one of the organizers said there is no reason to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday due to way the country treats immigrants, indigenous people and the environment.

Montreal police say there were no arrests and no vandalism.