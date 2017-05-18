Lawsuit launched over disabled girl left on school bus in Toronto

TORONTO - The mother of a disabled student stranded on a school bus all day when a driver forgot to drop her off has filed a lawsuit over the issue.

Laura Mastache and her daughter Wendy are named as plaintiffs in the suit against the bus driver, the company that used to employ the driver and the Toronto District School Board.

Mastache claims Wendy, who has autism and epilepsy, has been psychologically traumatized by the incident that took place in January.

The suit, which seeks $700,000 in damages, contends the bus driver forgot to drop Wendy off at her Toronto-area high school and drove to a funeral with Wendy still on the vehicle.

It says Wendy sat alone in near freezing temperatures for nearly six hours without access to heat, food or washroom facilities.

Mastache says in a statement of claim that Wendy has changed since the incident, becoming much more anxious and fearful of routine matters like going to school and going to sleep alone. None of the allegations contained in the statement of claim has been proven in court.