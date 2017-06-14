June 14, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Legalizing cannabis could offer promise for slashing opioid use: experts

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/14/2017 1:45 PM

OTTAWA - Canadian medical experts are pointing to research that suggests cannabis could one day be used to help mitigate the use of powerful opioids.

Dr. Mark Ware, an internationally recognized researcher and the vice-chair on the federal government's task force on legalizing marijuana, says a legal framework for cannabis will help to facilitate further research.

Ware says opioids have a limited role in successfully treating chronic pain disorders, and that there may be a more expanded role for cannabinoid therapy to substitute or potentially reduce opioid use.

Opioid use in Canada is second-highest in the world after the U.S. on a per-capita basis.

Health Minister Jane Philpott says legalizing cannabis and opioid use are two separate issues, and that the potential harms and benefits of marijuana still need to be fully explored.

The government is aiming to have a legalized regime in place for recreational marijuana by July 2018.

