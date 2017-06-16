Liam, Olivia still head the list of top baby names in Alberta

CALGARY - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley on Friday revealed the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2016. Liam and Olivia were the favourites for the third year in a row. Here are the Top 10 for boys and girls last year (number of names in brackets):

Boys

1. Liam (277)

2. Benjamin (252)

3. Lucas (247)

4. Oliver (230)

5. Noah (228)

6. William (213)

7. Ethan (205)

8. Jack (197)

9. Lincoln (192)

10. Owen (189)

Girls

1. Olivia (292)

2. Emma (249)

3. Sophia (215)

4. Ava (207)

5. Emily (187)

6. Charlotte (180)

7. Amelia (172)

8. Abigail (171)

9. Chloe (166)

10. Aria (137)