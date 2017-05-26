Accessibility/Mobile Features
Editorial News
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Liberal MPs offer amendments to controversial changes for budget watchdog

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 26, 2017 at 3:41 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Liberal MPs are proposing amendments to help the Trudeau government back away from controversial elements of its bill to transform the federal budget watchdog.

Details of the proposed legislation to change the parliamentary budget office have faced sharp criticism amid concerns the changes would weaken the independence of an agency mandated to scrutinize government spending.

Budget officer Jean-Denis Frechette has said the most troubling changes include proposed limits on the office's freedom to initiate reports; restrictions on the abilities of individual parliamentarians to seek cost estimates; and a rule stating annual work plans be approved by Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons..

Liberal members of the House of Commons finance committee are now proposing amendments that include the removal of the work-plan approval requirement and a broader scope of what parliamentarians can ask the PBO to study.

The non-partisan PBO is designed to serve all parliamentarians as a check on the management of the nation's finances.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had argued the proposed changes in the initial legislation would provide more resources to the PBO and strengthen its autonomy.

Trudeau's comments came after NDP Leader Tom Mulcair accused him of "muzzling" the office.

Following the backlash, the Liberals later signalled they were open to tweaks.

"We welcome the constructive amendments put forward by Liberal members of the finance committee," government House leader Bardish Chagger said Friday in a statement.

"The proposed improvements to the bill would further accomplish the objective of an effective and independent PBO."

The legislation would make the PBO an independent officer of Parliament and provide it with expanded access to data.

