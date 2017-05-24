Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Liberals add $142 million in spending to solve Phoenix pay problems

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 10:10 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The federal government is pouring more money into the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system in the hopes that it can get closer to solving the ongoing boondoggle.

The Liberals say they will spend $142 million over two years to hire more workers to process pay transactions that have bedevilled Phoenix, leaving tens of thousands of public servants underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

The money will also help pay for case management software to better track pay issues so employees aren't left in the dark about the state of their complaints.

The parliamentary secretary on the file, Steven MacKinnon, says the money will address capacity issues that are a root cause of why Phoenix has yet to live up to its expectations.

He blames the previous Conservative government for axing hundreds of workers who handled pay claims before Phoenix went live.

He admits that it may be difficult for the government to find at least 200 more workers to handle pay transactions to add to the almost 300 hired back to date.

