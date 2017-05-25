Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Liberals fork over another $30 million to keep Canada at F-35 table

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 11:50 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Canada has quietly paid another $30 million for development of the F-35 stealth fighter.

National Defence says the payment was made in April and brings Canada's total investment in the fighter jet program to US$373 million since 1997.

The payment keeps Canada at the table as one of nine partners in the fighter project for the next year.

Partners are able to compete for billions of dollars in contracts associated with producing and maintaining the warplane, and get a discount if they actually buy it.

That could ultimately prove important, since the government threatened last week to scrap its planned purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing.

Boeing is currently involved in a trade dispute with Canadian aerospace rival Bombardier over the latter's sale of its CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media