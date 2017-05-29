Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Liberals hold onto lead as Nova Scotia campaign nears the finish line: poll

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 5:29 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's political leaders are criss-crossing the province on the last full day of campaigning as a new poll suggests the Liberals have held onto their early lead.

The Mainstreet/iPolitics poll out today suggests the three main parties are in the same place as when the campaign started, with Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberals edging up slightly.

Among decided and leaning voters, the poll suggests the Liberals are at 41 per cent, the Tories are down a point to 33 per cent and the New Democrats also dipped slightly to 22 per cent.

The poll of 1,200 people was done Sunday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.81 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Mainstreet Research President Quito Maggi says the numbers suggest the Liberals are leading in much of the province, including the greater Halifax area.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill will campaign today in the Halifax area, McNeil will make stops in Antigonish and Oxford, and Tory Leader Jamie Baillie plans to attend several events from Clayton Park to Truro as they make their final push before Tuesday's vote.

