Liberals look at ways to change youth employment programs, labour minister says

OTTAWA - Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says she is taking a sweeping look at the country's youth employment strategy to better target help to those who need it most.

The review comes in the wake of a report from an expert panel the government struck last year to come up with recommendations on ways to help young Canadians get into and thrive in a changing labour market.

Hajdu says she doesn't want any groups of students or young workers unintentionally left behind by future changes to the suite of youth employment programs.

Her comments today come as the government launches this year's version of the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The program now has almost 42,000 businesses involved, surpassing the number of applications last year.

Exactly how many jobs that translates into at not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees won't be known until the end of the year.