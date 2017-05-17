Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Liberals set to release platform at midway point in provincial election

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 17, 2017 at 6:40 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - The Liberals in Nova Scotia are set to release their platform today in a provincial election campaign that has been marred by the withdrawal of candidates over inappropriate online behaviour.

Premier Stephen McNeil will launch the document this afternoon, with much of it expected to mirror the contents of his recent budget.

The release follows promises by New Democrats on Tuesday to bring in $15-a-day child care next year and a commitment by the Tories to hire 22 new nurse practitioners.

McNeil has promised a free, universal program for four-year-olds which by 2020 would see 9,000 children being cared for at an annual cost of about $49 million.

But the campaign has also been dominated by the loss of three candidates whose comments on social media have led to their removal from the ballot.

In the latest incident, the Tory candidate for Dartmouth South, Jad Crnogorac (sur-NO'-go-rits), was dropped because of postings that included a joke about a date rape drug and a comment that white people not winning Black Entertainment Television awards is an example of "inequality."

Crnogorac is the third candidate to be dropped over web postings, with each major party having lost one candidate.

