'Lift ambition' on foreign aid for education, former Australian PM tells Canada

OTTAWA - A former prime minister of Australia is urging Canada to become more ambitious in its support for access to quality education in the developing world.

Julia Gillard, who is now with the organization Global Partnership for Education, says the Liberal government should make getting more children into schools — especially girls — a key part of its international aid agenda.

Julia Gillard, former prime minister of Australia and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Global Partnership for Education, is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

She says the world is looking to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also holds the youth portfolio, to show leadership on the issue during next year's G7 summit in Quebec.

This year's federal budget did not include an increase in foreign aid spending, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said Canada can do more with less, including by involving private companies in paying for projects aimed at reducing poverty.

Gillard says that while she understands the political imperative to focus on jobs and economic growth at home, the long-term peace and prosperity of Canada still depends on what happens elsewhere in the world.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is expected to unveil the new federal international assistance policy Friday, and the Liberals have said it will focus on gender equality and the rights of women and girls.