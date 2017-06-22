June 22, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

List of 59 Sears store closures throughout the country

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/22/2017 12:35 PM

TORONTO - Sears Canada is shuttering 59 locations as part of a court-supervised restructuring. Here's a list of where the closures are taking place:

Sears Full-Line Department Stores:

Medicine Hat, Alta.

Grande Prairie, Alta.

Lloydminster, Alta.

Red Deer, Alta.

Kamloops Aberdeen Mall, B.C.

Bathurst, N.B.

Saint John, N.B.

Corner Brook, N.L.

Truro, N.S.

Dartmouth, N.S.

Brockville, Ont.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hull, Que.

Chicoutimi, Que.

Saint-Georges, Que.

Alma, Que.

Drummondville, Que.

Regina

Moose Jaw, Sask.

Prince Albert, Sask.

———

Sears Hometown Stores:

Cold Lake, Alta.

St. Albert, Alta.

Okotoks, Alta.

Spruce Grove, Alta.

Fort McMurray, Alta.

Leduc, Alta.

Sherwood Park, Alta.

Creston, B.C.

Sechelt, B.C.

Grand Forks, B.C.

Orangeville, Ont.

Rimouski, Que.

Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

Melville, Sask.

———

Sears Outlet Stores:

Abbotsford Retail, B.C.

Winnipeg Garden City

Halifax

Cornwall, Ont.

Chatham, Ont.

Cambridge, Ont.

Timmins, Ont.

Saint-Eustache, Que.

Montreal Place Vertu, Que.

Sorel, Que.

———

Sears Home Stores:

Calgary

Edmonton Skyview

Ancaster, Ont.

Woodbridge, Ont.

London, Ont.

Scarborough, Ont.

Kingston, Ont.

Ottawa East

Sudbury, Ont.

Windsor, Ont.

Orillia, Ont.

Saint-Bruno, Que.

Laval, Que.

Quebec City

Sainte-Foy, Que.

