List of ministers named to N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil's 17-member cabinet

HALIFAX - The list of ministers named to Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil's 17-member cabinet:

Stephen McNeil — premier, minister of intergovernmental affairs, aboriginal affairs, regulatory affairs and service effectiveness, military relations, youth.

Karen Casey — deputy premier, minister of finance and treasury board.

Keith Colwell — minister of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

Leo Glavine — minister of communities, culture and heritage, minister of seniors and the voluntary sector.

Kelly Regan — minister of community services, responsible for the Status of Women Act.

Geoff MacLellan — minister of business, minister of energy, minister of Service Nova Scotia, minister of trade.

Zach Churchill — minister of education and early childhood development.

Randy Delorey — minister of health and wellness, minister of Gaelic affairs.

Tony Ince — minister of public service commission, minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.

Lena Diab — minister of immigration.

Labi Kousoulis — minister of labour and advanced education.

Mark Furey — attorney general and minister of justice, minister of labour relations.

Lloyd Hines — minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal.

Margaret Miller — minister of natural resources.

Patricia Arab — minister of internal services, minister of Communications Nova Scotia.

Iain Rankin — minister of environment.

Derek Mombourquette — minister of municipal affairs.