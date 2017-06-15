June 15, 2017

Brandon
13° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

List of ministers named to N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil's 17-member cabinet

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/15/2017 10:15 AM

HALIFAX - The list of ministers named to Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil's 17-member cabinet:

Stephen McNeil — premier, minister of intergovernmental affairs, aboriginal affairs, regulatory affairs and service effectiveness, military relations, youth.

Karen Casey — deputy premier, minister of finance and treasury board.

Keith Colwell — minister of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

Leo Glavine — minister of communities, culture and heritage, minister of seniors and the voluntary sector.

Kelly Regan — minister of community services, responsible for the Status of Women Act.

Geoff MacLellan — minister of business, minister of energy, minister of Service Nova Scotia, minister of trade.

Zach Churchill — minister of education and early childhood development.

Randy Delorey — minister of health and wellness, minister of Gaelic affairs.

Tony Ince — minister of public service commission, minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.

Lena Diab — minister of immigration.

Labi Kousoulis — minister of labour and advanced education.

Mark Furey — attorney general and minister of justice, minister of labour relations.

Lloyd Hines — minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal.

Margaret Miller — minister of natural resources.

Patricia Arab — minister of internal services, minister of Communications Nova Scotia.

Iain Rankin — minister of environment.

Derek Mombourquette — minister of municipal affairs.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store