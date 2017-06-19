Longtime Conservative MP Denis Lebel quitting politics

ROBERVAL, Que. - Longtime Conservative MP Denis Lebel is quitting politics after nearly 10 years in the House of Commons.

The former cabinet minister made the announcement in his Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Jean this morning.

Conservative MP Denis Lebel asks a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday, Oct.3, 2016. Longtime Conservative MP Lebel is quitting politics after nearly 10 years in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The 63-year-old Lebel has been an MP since September 2007.

His various portfolios under former prime minister Stephen Harper included transport, intergovernmental affairs and infrastructure.

Lebel says he will officially step down in the next few weeks and will not be back in the Commons in the fall.