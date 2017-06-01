Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Loto-Quebec cancels betting on future of U.S. President Donald Trump's presidency

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 4:24 PM | Comments: 0

QUEBEC - In the end, Donald Trump's presidency has lasted longer than Loto-Quebec's plan to accept bets on its outcome.

Just one day after inviting players to make wagers on whether Trump would still be U.S. president after May 1, 2018 on its Mise-o-jeu platform, the provincial Crown corporation cancelled the bet on Thursday.

The Couillard government says it asked the provincial Crown corporation to rescind the bet.

Audrey Cloutier, a spokeswoman for Quebec Finance Minister Carlo Leitao, says the lottery corporation understood its position that the subject was a sensitive topic.

Anyone who placed bets would be reimbursed, she added.

The wager was supposed to be the latest foray into political betting for the Loto-Quebec, which also accepted bets on the outcome of last year's U.S. presidential election.

A spokesman said the U.S. election betting set a record for the corporation as its most popular non-sporting bet of all time.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media