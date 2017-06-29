June 29, 2017

Brandon
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
National Breaking News

Low mosquito count in Winnipeg 'uncharted territory:' insect control official

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/29/2017 2:52 PM

WINNIPEG - Some Manitobans jokingly refer to mosquitoes as their unofficial provincial bird, but Winnipeg has been unusually free of the pesky insects so far this year.

Ken Nawolsky, the city's superintendent of insect control, says the average mosquito count in the 28 monitoring traps scattered throughout the city for most of May and June has been zero.

Nawolsky says previous years have been bad for mosquitoes because the city has sometimes received a month's worth of precipitation in a single day.

That creates large bodies of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

This year, he says rainfall has been much more spread out.

Nawolsky calls the low mosquito counts "uncharted territory," and says Winnipeg residents are enjoying it.

