Man, 87, charged after SUV hits school bus, sending 10 students to hospital

AMHERST, N.S. - Officials say 10 students were taken to hospital in Amherst, N.S., after their school bus collided with an SUV while en route to a field trip.
Local police say the driver of the SUV, an 87-year-old man, failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m.
A school board spokesman says the students, from Cyrus Eaton Elementary School in Pugwash, N.S., were taken to hospital but none of their injuries was deemed serious.
The bus was carrying 36 students from Grades 3 and 4, as well as five chaperones and the bus driver.
The SUV driver was not injured.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.