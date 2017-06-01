Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Man charged after concrete blocks dropped from overpass onto Toronto highway

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 1:12 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - A man accused of hurling concrete blocks from overpasses onto a major Toronto highway is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged incidents.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says in one of the incidents a piece of cinder block went through the roof of a vehicle on Highway 401 and landed in the passenger seat.

Schmidt says the cinder block could have easily killed someone.

He says there were no injuries in the incidents — one on Sunday and two on Wednesday — but another vehicle also was damaged.

Schmidt says a tip from the public led to the arrest.

A 32-year-old Pickering, Ont., man is charged with three counts of mischief-endangering life.

"This is incredibly dangerous," Schmidt said Thursday. "When people are throwing, not just bricks, but full cinder block pieces of cement off of an overpass onto traffic below, the results can be absolutely deadly."

    0 Comments

