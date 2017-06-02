Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Man charged with second-degree murder in CFL player's death to stand trial

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 11:11 AM | Comments: 0

CALGARY - A man charged in the shooting death of a Canadian Football League player last year has been committed to stand trial.

A judge has ruled that there is sufficient evidence for Nelson Tony Lugela to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Lugela was charged last September following the early-morning shooting of Mylan Hicks outside a Calgary nightclub.

Hicks was a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders.

He was gunned down outside the Marquee Beer Market and Stage.

Hicks was wounded and in life-threatening condition when officers found him, and he died in hospital.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police said an altercation that involved several people inside the nightclub moved outside after it closed. Several members of the Stampeders were in the bar at the time.

Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak says a trial date is expected to be set Aug. 4. He expects the trial will run between two and three weeks.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media