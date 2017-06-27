June 27, 2017

Brandon
24° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Man dies in hospital after being shot by Montreal police

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/27/2017 9:49 PM

MONTREAL - Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a police shooting in Montreal on Tuesday evening that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

The Independent Investigations Bureau say police were called at about 7 p.m. regarding a man who was allegedly demolishing everything in his apartment.

The agency says the man held a screwdriver in each of his hands when police arrived and that officers unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with plastic bullets and a stun gun.

It says the man was then apparently shot several times by police officers and later died in hospital.

Twelve agency investigators along with Quebec Provincial Police are investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store