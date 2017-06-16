June 16, 2017

Brandon
13° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Man dies in Niagara Falls after surviving 2003 plunge

By: The Associated Press
Posted: 06/16/2017 9:00 AM

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball.

Police tell the Syracuse Post-Standard the body of 53-year-old Kirk R. Jones was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2.

Detective Sgt. Brian Nisbet of the New York State Park Police says it's the same man who became the first person to survive an unprotected plunge over the falls in October 2003.

Nisbet says investigators believe Jones attempted to go over the falls inside a three-meter ball on April 19.

The empty ball was recovered by the Maid of the Mist tour boat.

Three others have survived unprotected plunges over the falls since Jones did it.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store