Man used dating site to meet women to defraud, Toronto police allege

TORONTO - Police say a Toronto-area man wasn't looking for love when he was on a popular online dating site.

Investigators allege the 49-year-old, using the alias Shaun Rothberg, met women through eHarmony and began intimate relationships with them so he could defraud them.

Toronto police allege that while the Thornhill, Ont., man carried on these relationships, he gained the women's trust and convinced them to give him money to invest.

Police allege the funds were never invested, but were used to fund the man's lifestyle.

Shaun Rootenberg is charged with four counts each of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.