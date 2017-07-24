Manitoba RCMP bag man on lawn mower for impaired operation of motor vehicle

WINNIPEG - A Manitoba man found driving a lawn mower on a road leading to the Trans-Canada Highway in the dark has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

RCMP say officers pulled over a man on a John Deere riding mower in the rural municipality of Headingley at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The man told the Mounties he was heading to a gas station to buy smokes and figured it was "responsible" to ride his lawn mower instead of a car.

A 39-year-old woman was along for the ride.

RCMP say that while lawn mowers are not specifically mentioned in Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act, they are not allowed on streets or highways.

The 41-year-old man is to appear in Winnipeg court on Aug. 23. (CTV Winnipeg)