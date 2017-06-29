Manitoba seeking legal advice on federal government's carbon pricing plan

WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is seeking a legal opinion on whether the federal government can impose a carbon-pricing system on the provinces.

Pallister says he is concerned the federal plan does not give Manitoba credit for the investments it has made over the decades in clean energy.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister responds to media after meeting with the Manitoba Islamic Association at the Grand Mosque, in Winnipeg in a January 31, 2017, file photo. Pallister says he is seeking a legal opinion on whether the federal government can impose a carbon-pricing system on the provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba uses hydro for virtually all of its electricity, and Pallister says that has helped keep the province's emissions at 21 megatonnes — about half what it would be if fossil fuels were used for electrical generation.

The federal government wants provinces to start phasing in carbon pricing up to 50 dollars a tonne by 2022 or develop a cap and trade system.

Pallister says he is seeking a legal opinion on whether the federal government has the constitutional right to limit provinces to those two options.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has already threatened to challenge the carbon pricing plan in court.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said if provinces don't start phasing in carbon pricing, he will do it for them.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan are the only provinces that didn't sign on to the federal government's carbon price plan in December.