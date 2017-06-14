Manitoba willing to consider aid for Churchill rail line, but no commitment yet

WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is willing to consider subsidies and repair funds for a broken rail line to Churchill, but is not ready to make a firm commitment.

Pallister says he wants to first see what type of freight subsidies are needed and whether there is room for provincial money to repair the privately owned Hudson Bay Railway.

The railway's owners have said severe flooding last month has caused extensive damage to the northern rail line and it will take until next spring to repair the track.

The railway is the only land link to Churchill, and town council is asking for government subsidies to cover the extra cost of flying food and other goods into the community.

Pallister says the damage is still being assessed, but the province is in talks with Churchill officials to discuss what can be done.

A preliminary assessment has shown that flooding washed away the track bed in 19 places and damaged at least five bridges.