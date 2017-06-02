Accessibility/Mobile Features
Maritime premiers cool to Quebec's desire to reopen Constitution

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 3:48 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick say they have little interest in Quebec's call to eventually reopen constitutional talks.

New Brunswick's Brian Gallant and Newfoundland's Dwight Ball were in Ottawa today meeting separately with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who also is cold to the idea.

Ball told reporters after his meeting with the prime minister that Trudeau had made his opinion on the matter clear.

Trudeau briefly said Thursday he had no intention of reopening the Constitution.

For his part, Gallant says his government would rather focus on the economy, health care and education.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he wants to begin a national dialogue on his province's place in the country, which he hopes will end with Quebec finally signing the 1982 Constitution.

