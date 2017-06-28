Medical instrument left inside Quebec woman after cancer surgery

MONTREAL - Quebec's health minister is blaming human error after a medical instrument 33 centimetres long was forgotten inside a woman who had a hysterectomy at a Montreal hospital last March.
But Gaetan Barrette is urging patients to not lose confidence in the health system.
Sylvie Dube tells Radio-Canada she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October and underwent chemotherapy over the winter before the hysterectomy March 14.
Dube complained of pain the day after the operation — not in the abdomen but in a shoulder. Her doctor and nurses at Notre-Dame Hospital told her it was normal a hysterectomy would cause pain elsewhere in her body.
But the pain continued to increase in the following weeks and Dube was given anti-inflammatory medication.
Discouraged, she went to the hospital's emergency room on May 22 and was told a scan had found a metal plate. The medical report indicated a "flexible blade", 33-centimetres long, had been left inside her abdomen during her surgery in March.
The instrument was removed May 25.
