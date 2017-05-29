Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Meet Gary Burrill: The clergyman at the helm of Nova Scotia's New Democrats

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 12:34 PM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - A sketch of Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill:

Age: 61

Hometown: Woodstock, N.B. (with family roots in Yarmouth, N.S.)

Job before politics: The social justice advocate and graduate of Queen's and Harvard was ordained as a United Church minister in 1992.

Leadership history: Elected leader in 2016 without a seat; he was an NDP backbencher for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley from 2009 to 2013.

Notable moment from campaign: During the two televised debates, Burrill established himself as a folksy and comfortable candidate with a quick wit. He elicited a laugh from the audience during the second debate by framing the Liberal and Tory leaders as squabbling family members.

Spotted in his office: A photo of J.B. McLachlan, a Cape Breton coal miner, union leader and labour advocate, and a photo of the home of Joseph Howe, provincial politician, newspaperman and public servant.

Quote: "The core idea I ingested as a boy is that people ought to have a better life. We are not put on this earth to have 50,000 meals and 20,000 sleeps and move on. We’re here with a purpose to improve the world."

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media