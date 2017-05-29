Accessibility/Mobile Features
Meet Jamie Baillie: Veteran Tory leader takes second kick at election can

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 12:34 PM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - A sketch of Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie:

Age: 51

Hometown: Truro, N.S.

Job before politics: A chartered accountant, he worked as a senior partner at human resources consulting firm Robertson Surrette; vice-president of finance for CitiGroup Properties; chief of staff to former premier John Hamm; and president of Credit Union Atlantic.

Leadership history: Elected leader in August 2010; was first elected to the legislature in an October 2010 byelection.

Notable moment from campaign: Baillie faced questions after defending a male candidate for online postings while ousting a female one. Baillie insisted there was no double standard in dropping Jad Crnogorac in Dartmouth South for making racially tinged and other jokes, while standing by Matt Whitman in Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, who jokingly acted out what he called a "Chinese fire drill'' in a video.

Spotted in his office: A small print of the late U.S. president John F. Kennedy sits next to a baseball signed by former Red Sox and Expos lefthander Bill "Spaceman'' Lee.

Quote: "Ultimately, political parties want their leaders to win for them. I would like to win for my party, but also for all Nova Scotians, and I do believe that we are going to win."

