Meet Stephen McNeil: Liberal leader looks for second straight majority

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 12:34 PM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - A sketch of Nova Scotia Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil:

Age: 52

Hometown: Upper Granville, N.S.

Job before politics: Operated appliance repair business in Bridgetown, N.S., for 15 years.

Leadership history: Elected leader in 2007 and premier in 2013; first won his district in 2003.

Notable moment from the campaign: McNeil found himself on the defensive on gender issues in the race's early days, both over the number of female Liberal candidates and the hiring of a communications aide who had been convicted of domestic assault. The aide later resigned.

Spotted in his office: A photograph of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy, though McNeil says he is a bigger fan of Bobby Kennedy.

Quote: "Let’s not turn back now. We are in a time where we can make strategic investments and continue to build what we’ve accomplished."

