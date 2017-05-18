Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Members of British Columbia vigilante group face assault charges: RCMP

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 18, 2017 at 5:21 PM | Comments: 0

SURREY, B.C. - RCMP say two men associated with a vigilante group in Surrey, B.C., have been charged with assault.

Police say Ryan LaForge is charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats related to an alleged incident on April 3.

LaForge, who is the president of the Surrey Creep Catchers, posted a Facebook Live video saying he had been arrested after conducting a "citizen's arrest" of a target.

The group targets people they allege are child sexual predators by posing as minors online, arranging to meet their targets and filming the encounters, which are then posted on the Internet.

The RCMP say the 34-year-old LaForge is also facing a separate assault charge in an alleged incident on April 19.

In a news release, police say there was a confrontation between a man alleged to have been involved in child luring and three men believed to be involved with the vigilante group.

Police say a second member of the group, 37-year-old Lance Loy, has also been charged with assault stemming from the alleged incident on April 19.

