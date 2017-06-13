Microbrew beer flap settled, Quebec to sell 150th-anniversary brew

MONTREAL - After initially being frosty to the idea, Quebec has ultimately decided it will sell a special cross-country craft beer pack that celebrates Canada's 150th birthday.

A dozen craft breweries from Canada's 10 provinces, Yukon and the Northwest Territories announced earlier this year they were banding together to create the unique 12-pack.

Owners of the Trou du diable brewery, the microbrewery behind Quebec's contribution, said last week the province was balking at selling the collection of brews because the presence of the Quebec beer was not guaranteed in all the packs.

The beers are being sold in three different ways: a 12-pack including beers from every jurisdiction and two six-packs — one for Eastern Canada and the other for Western Canada.

A spokesman for Quebec's liquor corporation says negotiations have taken place with the distributor and he confirmed an order was placed today for the 12-pack, which includes the Quebec beer.

According to provincial liquor commission rules, microbreweries from outside Quebec aren't allowed to sell directly to grocery stores or convenience stores in the province.

A tasting event at Le Trou du diable is scheduled for June 29 in Shawinigan, Que.