Military helicopters back in limited service after software issue grounds fleet

HALIFAX - The Royal Canadian Air Force has resumed limited flights on its Cyclone helicopters after a software problem grounded the aircraft for nine weeks.

Col. Peter Allan, wing commander of the Shearwater base in Halifax, says the fleet of CH-148 helicopters that are used to train crew resumed flights on May 15 after being grounded on March 12.

The air force had said the Sikorsky-manufactured helicopters encountered a "severe bump" during a training flight on March 9, causing a sudden descent before the problem corrected itself and the pilot safely landed the plane.

Allan says the problem has since been determined to have been a software issue in the aircraft's flight control computer that caused a sudden restart of the system, and he says the problem will take about six months to remedy.

The colonel says while that is underway there are some limits on operations of the Cyclones, but they won't affect the ability of air crew to continue to train on them.

Overall, the air crew training has been set back one month, but Allan says he still expects the navy helicopters to start replacing the Sea Kings in the middle of next year.