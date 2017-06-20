Montreal-born author appointed new chair of UBC's creative writing program

VANCOUVER - The University of British Columbia has announced a new head for its creative writing program, nearly two years after the former chair was suspended amid "serious allegations."

The school says Montreal-born author Alix Ohlin will take over the program beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

Ohlin's work includes two short story collections and two novels, including Inside, which was nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2012.

She previously taught at Layfayette College in Pennsylvania and is the current Mordecai Richler writer-in-residence at McGill University in Montreal.

Author Steven Galloway served as the previous chair of the University of B.C.'s writing program until he was suspended in November 2015 amid what the school described as "serious allegations."

He was fired last June and has said the university's investigator found that all but one of the allegations against him were not substantiated.