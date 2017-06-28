June 28, 2017

Brandon
16° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Montreal man accused in Flint airport attack denied bail

By: The Associated Press
Posted: 06/28/2017 9:02 AM | Last Modified: 06/28/2017 10:10 AM

FLINT, Mich. - A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Mich., will remain in jail while his case proceeds.

Joan Morgan, a lawyer for Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee), didn't object to the government's request that he stay in jail.

Timothy Wiley, FBI public affairs specialist, holds a photo Amor Ftouhi after a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017. A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Mich., will remain in jail while his case proceeds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

Timothy Wiley, FBI public affairs specialist, holds a photo Amor Ftouhi after a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017. A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Mich., will remain in jail while his case proceeds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

She told a federal judge today that the 49-year-old man from Montreal would be held by U.S. immigration authorities even if granted bond in the criminal case.

Morgan declined to comment to reporters.

Ftouhi wore a medical mask over his mouth and twice mumbled words as he entered court.

He is charged with committing violence at the Flint airport by stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck last week.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia.

Police say he yelled "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store