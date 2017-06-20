Montreal mayor condemns U.S. withdrawal from climate change pact

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

In his opening address to the Metropolis World Congress this morning, Coderre criticized what he called the "nonsense" of the U.S. president's decision.

Coderre said fighting against climate change forms the consensus among decision-makers.

Addressing the same event, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard also said he was disappointed by the U.S. stance but added he is happy to see numerous American states and cities taking a stand to continue the fight against climate change.

The 12th edition of the congress runs until Thursday and includes 1,000 delegates and some 140 mayors from around the world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take part in an event this evening with Coderre and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.