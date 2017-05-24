Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Montreal police officer charged with manslaughter in 2016 death

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 1:08 PM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - A Montreal police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in a drug raid last year.

Christian Gilbert hit Jean-Pierre Bony in the head with a plastic bullet as the man was trying to clamber out of a window in the building where the police operation was taking place.

Bony fell from the window and suffered further injuries when he hit the ground on March 31, 2016.

He was declared dead in hospital.

His death sparked a riot in the borough of Montreal North about a week later, with the local police station vandalized and police cruisers torched.

If found guilty, Gilbert faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

