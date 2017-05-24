Montreal police officer charged with manslaughter in 2016 death

MONTREAL - A Montreal police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in a drug raid last year.
Christian Gilbert hit Jean-Pierre Bony in the head with a plastic bullet as the man was trying to clamber out of a window in the building where the police operation was taking place.
Bony fell from the window and suffered further injuries when he hit the ground on March 31, 2016.
He was declared dead in hospital.
His death sparked a riot in the borough of Montreal North about a week later, with the local police station vandalized and police cruisers torched.
If found guilty, Gilbert faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.