Montreal's three supervised injection sites inaugurated

Montreal's three supervised injection sites have been officially inaugurated.

Quebec Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, Mayor Denis Coderre and federal government officials were present today to launch the sites, which have have been up and running for nearly a week.

Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site Monday, June 26, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Outreach workers estimate Montreal has about 4,000 users who inject drugs.

The Montreal facilities were approved by Health Canada in May and include a mobile unit believed to be the only one of its kind in North America.

A fourth site is slated to be opened in the fall.

Montreal's public health director says many people have already used the sites in the past week, with exact numbers to be unveiled in September.